‘Ten City’ campaign to close wealth gap in communities of color stops in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A campaign to promote economic restoration and encourage entrepreneurship that is making stops around the country was in Cleveland over the weekend.

The "Ten City Campaign" is an initiative launched by Bill Winston Ministries. The goal of the project is to close the wealth gap in Black and brown communities through ownership.

Organizers say it provides economic resources for business owners, training for the next generation of leaders, and much more. "Every person has a god given gift. Every person has an idea or a talent that they can actually monetize to take care of themselves and their families and create generational wealth,” said Melissa Duff Brown, a co-lead of the Ten City Campaign.

The two-day event featured clinics and workshops based around creating and owning your own business as well as a career fair to help connect workers with employers.

Food was also passed out to help families in need.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.