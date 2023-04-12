Tenant's daughter shoots, kills uninvolved woman during fight in Cleveland apartment office, witness says

CLEVELAND — What started as a fight between a tenant and a property manager at an apartment building in Cleveland ended with one of the tenant's daughters shooting another female tenant who was not involved but happened to be in the office, according to a maintenance worker who witnessed the shooting on Wednesday morning.

Cleveland Police say the woman later died.

A woman is in custody, according to CPD, who say the homicide unit is investigating the death of the woman who was shot and killed.

Just before noon, police responded to the 12700 block of Shaker Boulevard. News 5 was on the scene shortly after the shooting, which happened at the Shaker Hall Apartments. Tyronne Walker is a maintenance worker who said he witnessed the entire incident. He said a tenant walked into the property manager's office and began fighting.

"We had been having problems with the tenant," he said.

He said that's when the tenant called her two grown daughters into the office.

"There was a big commotion and arguing, so I went in the office with two contractors, and we were trying to get the young ladies out of the office door," he said. "Next thing I know, one of the contractors said, 'She has a gun,' and then I heard the first shot — pop."

He said the woman who was shot and killed was just another tenant who happened to be in the office at the same time as the fight. Walker said he ran out after the daughters, and when he got to the door one of them shot at him, too.

"I didn’t know really what was happening. I just heard the 'pop, pop,' she was just shooting to shoot," said Walker.

He said he is OK but still shaken up.

"It’s just sad, that’s all. It’s sad," he said.

News 5 reached out to Cleveland Police to confirm what the witness saw but has not heard back as of Wednesday afternoon.

This story is developing and information will be added as it becomes available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.