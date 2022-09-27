Tens of thousands of dollars in electronics stolen from Massillon Walmart, police say

MASSILLON, Ohio — On Sept. 18, two women went to the Massillon Walmart and left with stolen merchandise

from the Electronics Department, according to Massillon police.

One woman pried drawers open while the other woman acted as a lookout, the police report states. Once the drawers were broken into, the women took 38 iPhones. In addition to the iPhones, they broke into two additional locked cases and obtained an unconfirmed number of laptops, Apple AirPods and smart watches, police said.

The women fled with $50,655.33 worth of merchandise in a gray SUV, the report states.

No further information has been provided.

