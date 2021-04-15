Terminal Tower lights up blue and white for Israel's Independence Day

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s Terminal Tower lit up blue and white Thursday to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day.

Cleveland's lights, which were organized by the Israeli-American Council of Ohio, joined other cities including Austin, Boston, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The blue and white displays across the country celebrate Israel’s 73rd Independence Day.

The celebration will culminate with a global concert broadcast and live-streamed from Jerusalem April 18 featuring legendary Israeli artists including the Idan Raichel Project— Rami Kleinstein, T-Slam and Sarit Hadad.

