Thank you, News 5 viewers!

CLEVELAND — Last week, News 5 and the Scripps Howard Fund teamed up for a multi-day tornado and flood relief textathon to aid the Red Cross after hundreds of thousands were affected by the storms.

Northeast Ohioans coped without electricity, warm water, access to their homes and other necessities.

The final total from viewers reached $10,118!

The Scripps Howard Fund contributed $2,000, and the Northeast Ohio Region Red Cross will receive $12,118 to support their relief efforts.

Last Tuesday’s storm was the most powerful to hit Northeast Ohio since 1993 in terms of impact, and thousands of crews were out in the field restoring power to hundreds of thousands of customers.

A few days later, several local communities received 5-7 inches of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Debby.

City of Orrville cleaning up after flooding Thursday night