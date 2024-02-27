'Thank you very much': 11-year-old Wooster boy hit by car grateful for outpouring of community support

WOOSTER, Ohio — More than three weeks have passed since Ezra Swartzentruber, a sixth grader Edgewood Middle School, was hit by a car in Wooster.

The 11-year-old body spent more than two weeks at Akron Children's Hospital and he still faces a long road to recovery, but after a follow-up appointment on Tuesday, he took time to express his gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community.

"I'd like to say thank you very much," he said.

Ezra suffered multiple injuries in the accident that happened on the evening of Feb. 3 after attending a College of Wooster basketball game with his father and siblings.

Bob Jones / News 5

For now, Ezra is non-weight-bearing, so he's using a wheelchair.

"He's got a fractured hip on his left side and he's got screws in there, also a fracture on his right-hand side. He's got a fractured tibia on his right side, fractured clavicle on his right side, and his skull is fractured pretty severely there, which has left him completely deaf in his right ear," said his father, Karl Swartzentruber.

According to police, the driver of a Nissan Sentra was traveling south on Beall Avenue when she struck the boy who was in a marked crosswalk.

Bob Jones / News 5

Police said the driver failed to yield, and she was cited for right of way.

However, the citation was dismissed while prosecutors review the case to determine if any criminal charges will be pursued, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Angela Wypasek.

"I'm not really a legal expert, so I'll defer to whatever the prosecutor and the police officers have to say on that," Swartzentruber said.

In the meantime, the family is extremely grateful for the kind words and donations that have come from the area and beyond. Ezra received 400 cards from all over the country while he was at Akron Children's Hospital.

Bob Jones / News 5

A group of volunteers, who were strangers to the family, built a wheelchair ramp at the Swartzentruber home in Wooster.

"It was absolutely heartwarming. We met with them there and they built the ramp in one day," Karl Swartzentruber said.

Bob Jones / News 5

A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $40,000 to assist the family, and a benefit at Jersey Mike's in Wooster is scheduled for Sunday, March 3.

The restaurant will donate 15% of its sales towards Ezra's medical bills. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"It really shows the kind of community we live in and I appreciate that," said his mother, Joanna Swartzentruber.

Ezra has a long road to recovery ahead of him, including a lot of physical therapy, but his parents said they are inspired by the way he's handling the difficult situation.

"He's gonna do amazing things. I've always expected him to do amazing things and he's gonna do them," Joanna Swartzentruber said.

Asked if there was a message that could come out of this accident, Karl Swartzentruber made a powerful statement.

"Just hug your kids," he said. "Tell your family you love them and pay attention."