'That's a lie': Dozens of South Euclid residents reportedly owe $54k in total for city lawn care services

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The City of South Euclid has listed dozens of addresses as owing $54,658.18 for lawn care maintenance, but some of those homeowners on that list claim they never received such a service from the city and now want answers.

In the City of South Euclid's City Council meeting agenda from July 22, an ordinance "assessing unpaid costs of nuisance abatement (high grass, weeds, etc)" is listed.

"There's a 72-hour notice we give any owners out of compliance with 6 inches or more [of high grass]. After 72 hours, if it's not cut, we send out our private contractor to cut the grass," stated City of South Euclid Housing Manager TJ Murray.

For each time the city has to step in, it costs $60.

Not paying over time though, interest will accrue.

One South Euclid address is listed as owing as much as $1,012.32. That address is home to Warnsley Betts.

"I have not received a notice. That's a lie," said Betts. "I maintain our grass once a week. It's either on a Thursday or a Friday. Since I suffered a heart attack and a stroke, I'm not able to maintain it myself so I pay someone to maintain my grass."

Betts said the lawn care specialist he hired also takes care of many of his neighbors.

"He does a wonderful job, so I don't know what the City of South Euclid is talking about," said Betts. "They need to stop telling lies."

Betts claims neither his wife nor has he seen a city employee tend to his yard or had a city employee knock on his door about his property.

News 5 knocked on a handful of doors after speaking with Betts to see if anyone else may be in the same boat of confusion as him.

Matthew McAllister lives a few streets over. His address was also on the city's list for owing money for lawn care service.

"[The City of South Euclid] put something on my front door [about a month ago] because my weeds were a little bit too long and they said I had 72 hours to take care of it," said McAllister.

He said $60 for taking care of the front yard and backyard is a fair price, but he'd rather take care of the problem on his own.

McAllister told News 5 that he trimmed his property's weeds within 24 hours and assumed the situation was taken care of because he didn't hear from South Euclid after that.

He said he only found out he was reportedly in debt to the city after hearing from News 5.

"I'm still surprised. I took care of it within 24 hours. They didn't come out or anything. I did it myself," said McAllister. "I don't think it's fair because I did take care of it in the timeframe they gave me."

Murray said there are a few options on when those listed as owing money for lawn care services can pay.

"[It] can be paid at the quarterly time, half a year, or at the end of the year," stated Murray.

Both McAllister and Betts want answers before stroking a check, though.

New 5 followed up with the City of South Euclid on Thursday, but city hall had already closed for the day. We'll continue reaching out.

To find out if your address is on the City of South Euclid's radar for owing money for lawn care services, CLICK HERE. The link shows a variety of agendas for 2024. Click on the agenda with a July 22 date, and the list of addresses will begin on page 15.

If you are a senior citizen and a resident of South Euclid, Murray said the city will take care of your lawn for free.

To be eligible for the program, the applicant must:



Be age 65 or older;

No longer be able to regularly cut their grass and shovel snow or have someone available to do the work for them (such as a family member or neighbor);

Lack the financial means for such services

The City of South Euclid can be reached at 216-396-9392.