'That's absolutely disgusting': 20 abandoned dogs rescued in Huron

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — People in Huron County are jumping at the opportunity to help new furry faces rescued by the Huron County Humane Society.

According to HCHS, 20 abandoned dogs and three cats were found in filthy conditions.

Huron County Humane Society

A concerned neighbor complained, and the dogs and cats were immediately taken into care of. They are now receiving grooming and medical treatment.

"Many of the dogs suffered from extreme fur matting," said medical director Amanda Fearing.

With adoption rates low and an already overwhelming number of animals, the humane society says it had to make room.

"When a situation like this comes up, we have to find room, and we just make it work. So, we just have dogs and crates all over the place, and it's a little overwhelming at first, but we just get ourselves together, get a plan and work together the best we can," said director Tracy Cook.

They were in dire need of food and supplies for the growing number of animals, so they took their request to social media, asking the community to donate what they can. In just a few days, they received an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

"My first thought was, 'that's absolutely disgusting,' and since I had the stuff at home, I wanted to bring it in for them to help these dogs out, "said Deborah Kuhl.

Kuhl lost her dog Crosby six weeks ago and has stopped by the humane society three times. Like hundreds of others, Kuhl has donated food, detergent and supplies. The humane society also had offers from local groomers looking to help make trans-fur-mations to the 20 dogs.

"This is probably the biggest we've ever seen, and there's people from other states. So, it's kind of emotional when you start seeing that much goodness and humanity pulling together to help all these animals," said Cook.

According to a press release from HCHS, a probable cause hearing is scheduled to determine where the animals will be housed while the case progresses through the legal system. The humane society could not share any further details about this case due to it being an active investigation.

HCHS still needs donations as it takes care of over 100 animals. They are asking for monetary donations and animal care supplies such as food, flea treatment and cat litter. You can donate directly to the shelter or click here.