"That’s our whole life, 7 years" : Fire leaves multiple families homeless in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — High winds result in multiple fires Saturday in East Cleveland.

The first happened earlier Saturday morning at a home on Page Avenue.

Then on Savannah Avenue, down power lines caused two garages to catch on fire, later spreading to four homes on Orinoco.

Denise Eaton–Foster and her husband Ronald Foster are among those whose home has been destroyed.

“That’s our whole life, 7 years. You know, and we made a lot of memories in that home,” said Eaton–Foster.

East Cleveland Fire Chief David Worley tells News 5 he believes the fire happened due to high winds knocking down multiple power lines.

“Those power lines touched two garages, those two garages spread to four houses so at that point it became a four-alarm fire, multiple cities helped out, also three families have now been displaced but everybody is okay,” said Worley.

As Denise and Ronald prepare to embrace their new chapter, they walk away thankful for each other.

“We’re going to be fine. As long as we have each other, we’ll be fine,” said the couple.

They’re also grateful for the lives saved.

“I’m just glad that my mom didn’t go, that she went with us because she would’ve been left in the home by herself. She’s 81 years old so I want her around as long as possible,” said Eaton–Foster.

The pair further adds their thankfulness to crews who found their pets in enough time.

“It was like a baby being in the house and you can’t get to it, and you feel hopeless, and you can’t do anything, that’s how we felt,” said Eaton–Foster.

Now the couple must hold on, confident their love will keep them united.

“Everything else can be replaced. But life can’t so I’m grateful,” said Eaton–Foster.

The American Red Cross says they are now providing assistance to 16 people, including 11 adults and five children.

In the meantime, Chief Worley reminds people to call 911 if you see a down power line in your area.

