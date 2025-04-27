The 21st annual Firefighters Memorial Ride will take another powerful ride through our community

CLEVELAND — A sea of motorcycles and American flags will take another powerful ride through our community at the end of May. The 21st Annual Firefighters Memorial Ride will pass through many communities on Sunday, May 25, Memorial Day weekend.

Since it began in 2005, the ride has raised over $300,000 for Ohio families of fallen firefighters, as well as providing scholarships to young people.

At this year's memorial, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Cleveland Firefighters Memorial across from Huntington Bank Field, three firefighters will be remembered after they died in the line of duty this year.



Madison Fire Dept Lt. Alan Van Kramer, Last Alarm 1/3/2024.

Painesville Fire Dept Lt. Amanda Karduck, Last Alarm 6/26/2024.

Cleveland Fire Dept Firefighter Shawn P Calvey, Last Alarm 7/30/2024.

Anyone is invited to attend this ceremony. Also at the ceremony, families of the fallen are set to speak, and scholarship winners will be announced. There are five available scholarships for $1,000. There is still time to apply for one of the available scholarships. You can apply by visiting this websiteand sending in your application by May 3.

The memorial ride will begin at 11 a.m.

"The public would be encouraged to come out on the streets and show their support. It is a memorial ride that involves motorcycles, but we are honoring fallen firefighters," said Founder and President of the Firefighters Memorial Ride John "Kiks" Kikol.

The ride will travel through Cleveland, Euclid, Willoughby Hills, Gates Mills and Bedford Heights, with an expected arrival at South East Harley Davidson in Bedford Heights around 12:15 p.m. for food and fellowship.

The final route for the ride will be published in the next few weeks once we have final approval from the cities along the route and any last-minute changes due to construction.

You can register for the ride at one of the following Harley-Davidson locations:



Rock N' Roll City Harley-Davidson Cleveland, Ohio

South East Harley-Davidson, Bedford Heights, Ohio

Western Reserve Harley-Davidson, Mentor, Ohio

Stinger Harley-Davidson- Medina, Ohio

Hall of Fame Harley-Davidson- Akron, Ohio

"The money raised goes right back to Ohio families of these fallen firefighters," said Kikol.