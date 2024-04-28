The Cardinal Crew wants to make sure families grappling with addiction are supported

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio women founded "The Cardinal Crew" after losing their father to alcohol addiction in 2022. Stephanie Brode and Erika Shoop say they felt isolated as children watching their father struggle.

The women are determined to provide support, resources and events for families grappling with addiction. "The Cardinal Crew" is a 501 c3 non-profit working in the community through donations.

To support the work "The Cardinal Crew" is doing, the group is hosting its 5K race and 1-mile family fun run again. The race and walk are on Saturday, May 5, at Sagamore Hills Park.

Race day registration begins at 8 a.m., and you can register on the day of the event. This event is supported by local sponsors, including Yogasix in Macedonia, Orangetheory Fitness Macedonia, Crazy Fit, Suburban Lash and Beauty, among others.

After the walk or run, families can enjoy games and activities, a popcorn stand, a small business expo and live entertainment.

"We are excited to bring the community together once again for the Cardinal Crew 5K Race and 1 Mile Family Fun Run," said Stephanie Brode, co-founder of the Cardinal Crew. "By participating in this event, not only will you have a great time with your family and friends, but you will also be supporting families affected by addiction and helping us make a meaningful difference in their lives."

You can also register, here.