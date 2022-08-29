The Chocolate Bar in Cleveland shuts its doors permanently

CLEVELAND — After serving Cleveland for more than a decade, The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed, according to a Facebook post the restaurant made Monday afternoon.

The Chocolate Bar said the decision was made due to staffing challenges.

"It has become too difficult with the lack of staff to provide our loyal customers with the quality of service they deserve. It has been a pleasure to serve you and be a part of the many birthday celebrations, rehearsal dinners, retirement parties, bachelorette parties, and graduation festivities that were celebrated here," the restaurant said in the post.

The Chocolate Bar was a Downtown favorite since it opened 13 years ago.

