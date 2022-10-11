The Clark-Fulton Learning Center is bringing free tech training to Cleveland residents

CLEVELAND — On Friday, Oct. 14 the Verizon Community Forward Clark-Fulton Learning Center will officially open inside the Clark-Fulton Cleveland Public Library branch.

The Clark-Fulton Learning Center will offer free technology-focused training to Cleveland residents for small business growth, job development and STEM learning, according to a press release from JumpStart.

The center is the second learning center in Cleveland made possible by Verizon in partnership with JumpStart. The first learning center opened in July at the Union-Miles Cleveland Public Library.

Verizon Community Forward is an initiative of Citizen Verizon, Verizon's commitment to creating economic, environmental and social advancement. JumpStart is a national venture development organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and the community.

To celebrate the grand opening of the Verizon Community Forward Clark-Fulton Learning Center there will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and STEM activity demonstrations Friday at 9:00 a.m. Find out more information here.

