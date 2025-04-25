The clock is ticking to get your Real ID

CLEVELAND — After years of delays, the Real ID deadline is fast approaching.

Come May 7, your state driver's license will need to be Real ID compliant if you're flying domestically.

"We really just want to have one standard set of guidance for all driver's licenses across the country," Jessica Mayle, regional spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said. "Making sure they all have those same security features so that we know that person standing there is the person on the ID."

Real IDs were recommended in 2005 by the 9/11 Commission. Each ID looks different from state to state. In Ohio, you know you're Real ID certified if you have a star in the upper right corner.

Real IDs can be purchased at your local Bureau of Motor Vehicles. You'll just need to bring a few extra documents. Those documents should prove the following:



Full legal name

Date of birth

Social Security Number

Proof of Ohio Residency

Proof of Legal Presence

The Ohio BMV has a list of acceptable documents here.

If you're not a frequent flyer, you may not need a Real ID. The TSA also has a list of other acceptable identification forms.

Just make sure you have your other form of identification or a Real ID ready before your next flight. Flying without a Real ID after May 7 won't necessarily stop you from getting on a plane, but you could end up spending more time at security.

"We don't want to have huge lines or huge backups," Mayle said. "The bottom line is we are going to have to do additional verification for people who do not have Real IDs. That could delay you."

That's why the TSA says to get your Real ID sooner rather than later.

"Last year, we had all of our 10 record-setting days," Mayle said. "We're looking ahead to a very busy summer travel season. Anything you can do to make that experience smoother on yourself, you'll appreciate it."