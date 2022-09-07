The Columbus Zoo welcomes an endangered Masai giraffe calf

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of the brand new male Masai giraffe calf, Enzi was humanely euthanized on Sept 23. 2021 making the arrival of the calf at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium extra special.

The mother, Zuri, who is 12 years old, has been at the Columbus Zoo since 2013. The pairing of Zuri and Enzi was recommended by the Species Survival Plan® (SSP), a program coordinated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to maintain genetic diversity of threatened and endangered species in human care. Calves are born after a gestation period of approximately 15 months, the Columbus Zoo said in a press release.

Per the press release, the care team at the Columbus Zoo is monitoring Zuri and her baby calf via camera monitors and report that Zuri is being a great mother. Shortly after birth, after a few attempts, the calf stood and nursed.

Zuri's calf is the 23rd Masai giraffe calf to be born at the Columbus Zoo strengthening the future of the endangered species. Zuri and her newborn aren't taking visitors yet but guests can still see the other giraffes and for $5 participate in up close experience, a daily feeding.

