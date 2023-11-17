The Crocker Park annual tree lighting is this Saturday

Get ready for the holiday lights and event you won't want to miss. Crocker Park's annual tree lighting ceremony is Saturday evening, with festivities throughout the day before the ceremony.

The tree lighting will start at 7 p.m. with Santa and his friends. But before that, be sure to check out all the activities happening throughout the day, such as a Cleveland Ballet Nutcracker performance and a block party.

Here's the full schedule of events:

12:00pm

-Holiday Experiences Open

– Ice Skating Rink presented by Cleveland Monsters

– Snowflake Garden presented by Devon Oaks

– Crocker Park Marquee

– Walk Through Ornament presented by Cuyahoga Community College

-Santa’s House Opens

– Santa’s Sleigh presented by Lake Ridge Academy

– Christmas Towne Holiday Decor & Gifts

– Guest Services (Crocker Park Gift Cards)



4:00pm

-Block Party Begins

– Food Trucks: Cleveland Cookie Dough Co., Funny Cakes, Thai It Up, Ono Brew Cafe. Plus Pasta Co-Op!

– Vendors: Cleveland Cavaliers, ATA Karate, Sweet Kiddles, Sylvan Learning, Urban Air, Light Up Balloons and more!

-RealPopFusion takes the Main Stage

-The Dance Step, Dance Showcase

-Princess Story Time



5:00pm

-Cleveland Ballet Nutcracker Performance

-Hayden Grove Performance



6:00pm

-RealPopFusion Giveaways, Games, and Activities

-The Workshop, Dance Showcase

-Westlake Barre Dance Academy, Candy Cane Lane Dance



7:00pm

-Ceremonial Tree Lighting Begins with Sing-Along with Santa & Friends

-Introductions from Rob Matousek, American Greetings

-The Cleveland Carolers Performance

-Westlake Barre Dance Academy Performance

-Santa’s Arrival & Tree Lighting



7:30pm

–Photos With Santa presented by Stack Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric inside Santa’s House

–50ft Tree Nightly Light Show

–Holiday Street Lights presented by Westland Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing

–Walk Through Ornament presented by Cuyahoga Community College

CLICK HERE for more information.

RELATED: Sam the security robot aims to keep Crocker Park safe

And if it's been a while since you've been to Crocker Park, keep an eye out for its new robot security guard named Sam. You can watch more about Sam in the player below:

First of its kind: Sam the security robot aims to keep Crocker Park safe