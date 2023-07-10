'The Depot on Detroit' affordable housing proposal begins collecting community input

CLEVELAND — A new housing proposal wants to bring a 60-unit, low-income apartment complex to vacant land owned by the Greater Cleveland RTA, just west of the West Boulevard-Cudell Rapid Station off Detroit Avenue.

Northwest Neighborhoods, a local community development group, and Flaherty & Collins Development have partnered for the project that's being referred to as "The Depot on Detroit."

Joseph Pavosevic lives in the neighborhood and said any talk of developing more affordable housing is welcomed news.

“I mean, some of the stuff is really overpriced," Pavosevic said. "If you're on a fixed-income, self-included now, it's highway robbery, in my opinion.”

Josh Jones Forbes is the marketing director for Northwest Neighborhoods. He said the proposed housing is designed for those earning up to 60% of the area's median income. According to the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, that would be up to about $37,980 annually for a one-person household. For a household with four people, it would be about $54,240.

“Right now, there are talks of a community center with kitchens, computers, (and) bike storage," Jones Forbes said. “This is a vacant lot, so most people are interested in seeing those vacant lots activated and be part of the community.”

The location, next to the rapid station, is strategic. Jones Forbes said it gives future residents access to reliable transportation. Plans call for even providing residents with free transit passes.

“We know that transportation is a cost burden just like housing is a cost burden," Jones Forbes said. "So here on Detroit Avenue, you can easily connect to other grocery stores, recreation centers, (and) even arts experiences, so you can really have a well-rounded life at a lower cost.”

Jones Forbes said there's already a purchasing agreement for the land with the Greater Cleveland RTA. The city still must approve the project, but Jones Forbes said it's already been awarded a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit on its first application.

"Which typically does not happen," Jones Forbes said. "So, we're very proud of that. That means that the project is viable, so it's time to start talking about plans."

Wednesday, July 12, is the first community meeting to get input from neighbors. It's being held at Eagle Kafe, located at 11100 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland. It begins at 5:30 p.m.

Jones Forbes said the final approval process is extensive, and it could be a couple of years before construction begins.

Pavosevic is ready to welcome new neighbors and see less blight.

“Why not utilize it?” he said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.