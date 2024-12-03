The face of safety in Downtown Akron hanging up his hat after 32 years

AKRON, Ohio — If you live or visit Downtown Akron during the daytime this month, there's a chance you might see or even meet Akron Police Officer Jay Strainer.

Strainer, 56, has been a fixture and a familiar face in the heart of Akron for three decades, but the officer known for walking the downtown beat is planning to retire at the beginning of 2025.

He estimates that he has covered thousands of miles traversing the main streets.

The officer, who wears badge 189, has been with APD for 32 years, with 28 of those years working downtown. Unlike most officers, he wears an old-school police hat daily.

"I use it to cover up my head balding," he joked.

Many residents, business owners, and city leaders (past and present) consider him to be the "face of safety" downtown.

I asked how he feels about the nickname; Strainer said, "I don't know. I'm humbled, but I take pride in downtown."

His down-to-earth demeanor makes Strainer both approachable and appreciated, whether he's checking in with people inside some of Akron's biggest business buildings or its smallest shops.

Sandy Kitchen has worked at the Peanut Shoppe of Akron on Main Street since the 80s. She looks forward to her daily chats with Strainer and said he means a lot to downtown.

"He knew my husband and my husband passed away last year, so we've all been friends forever," Kitchen said. "He comes in the morning. He come in at night. If we need something, you could always call him."

Strainer values those personal relationships, but the professional side is his priority. He takes the safety of people living, working or visiting the city seriously.

"I think it's important because people know that I'm down here, that I will handle things, and if I get a call, I'll be there as quickly as possible," Strainer said.

David Lieberth, a former Akron deputy mayor, said Strainer is "the rock of downtown" and will be hard to replace.

"I would need information about what was going on in the corners of Downtown Akron and he knew every corner, and everybody who hung out there too," Lieberth said. "When you see an officer on the street walking his beat, you are infected with confidence that this is an okay place for me to be."

Times have changed in more than 30 years on the force. Strainer now drives a small smart car to get around downtown during the second half of his shift.

"I can park easily downtown. I can go up on the sidewalk and people know when they see that car, they know I'm down here," he said.

The veteran cop said he'll remember many arrests and some of his struggles with suspects—but more so— his best memories will be about the good friends he made along the way.

He also appreciates the people who have assisted him during some of his more difficult confrontations.

"Twice I've had FedEx guys jump in and help me. I had a woman help me," he said.

As Strainer gets closer to hanging up his hat for the final time, he stressed that he's grateful for his time serving and protecting.

I asked if it will be hard to walk away," Strainer said, "A little bit, but I'm ready to go."