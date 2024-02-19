The Farmer Boy restaurant in Wooster 'total loss' after fire

A beloved family restaurant in Wooster called The Farmer Boy may be no more after a fire tore through it late Friday night.

According to the Wooster Division of Fire, crews responded to the restaurant around 11:24 p.m. and found smoke billowing from the roof and open flames tearing through the roof.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze, confining it to the kitchen and attic areas, but due to the amount of damage, the restaurant is likely a total loss, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities said it appears it was accidental.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help staff members. CLICK HERE for more information.