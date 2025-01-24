Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The first Girl Scouts DreamLab opens in Ohio

The Jane Norton DreamLab in Sheffield is one of only 10 facilities like it in the country
The Jane Norton Girl Scout DreamLab provides hands-on activities in STEM, performance, outdoor adventures, and podcasting.
Jane Norton Girl Scout Dream Lab
Posted

SHEFFIELD, Ohio — The Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio just opened a first-of-its-kind facility in Ohio. The Jane Norton Girl Scout DreamLab provides hands-on activities in STEM, performance, outdoor adventures, and media.

There are less than 10 DreamLabs in the country. The new facility is an innovative space where girls can try new things. It can also introduce the scouting world to girls unfamiliar with the experience.

The space includes a rotating climbing wall, an indoor campfire corner, and a classroom area with a STEM Café. In the STEM Café, girls can try 3-D printing, coding, using 3-D pens, and much more.

STEM Cafe in DreamLab
The Girl Scouts DreamLab features a STEM Cafe, media booth, performance space and interactive activities.

The digital media booth allows girls to create podcasts and videocasts. In the performance space, there's an interactive screen called Draw Alive, where art meets technology. Right when you walk through the doors, a bright touch screen called the Sparkle Wall loops through 25 different behaviors activated by the electricity in a user's fingertips.

In addition to hosting GSNEO’s programs and summer camps that will now be hosted at the DreamLab, area schools and local educators will use the space for field trips to impact a larger group of youth, both boys and girls.

The DreamLab is located at 5255 Detroit Road in Sheffield. If your family would like to check it out, click here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.