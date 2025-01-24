The first Girl Scouts DreamLab opens in Ohio

SHEFFIELD, Ohio — The Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio just opened a first-of-its-kind facility in Ohio. The Jane Norton Girl Scout DreamLab provides hands-on activities in STEM, performance, outdoor adventures, and media.

There are less than 10 DreamLabs in the country. The new facility is an innovative space where girls can try new things. It can also introduce the scouting world to girls unfamiliar with the experience.

The space includes a rotating climbing wall, an indoor campfire corner, and a classroom area with a STEM Café. In the STEM Café, girls can try 3-D printing, coding, using 3-D pens, and much more.

News 5 The Girl Scouts DreamLab features a STEM Cafe, media booth, performance space and interactive activities.

The digital media booth allows girls to create podcasts and videocasts. In the performance space, there's an interactive screen called Draw Alive, where art meets technology. Right when you walk through the doors, a bright touch screen called the Sparkle Wall loops through 25 different behaviors activated by the electricity in a user's fingertips.

In addition to hosting GSNEO’s programs and summer camps that will now be hosted at the DreamLab, area schools and local educators will use the space for field trips to impact a larger group of youth, both boys and girls.

The DreamLab is located at 5255 Detroit Road in Sheffield. If your family would like to check it out, click here.