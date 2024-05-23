The Gateway to the Islands corridor becomes safer and easier for drivers

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A state route in Ottawa County known as the gateway to the islands received some infrastructure upgrades just in time for Memorial weekend and tourist season.

The state Route 53 and state road intersection is the primary route for most visitors to the Lake Erie Islands.

Pat MCcolley is the ODOT District 2 deputy director. He says ODOT has been trying to improve this corridor for over 30 years.

"Ottawa county has about 40,000 residents, and during the tourist season, they can triple even five times the number of residents they have," said McColley.

According to ODOT, in the 1990s, the intersection was found to be the second most dangerous in the state.

"The corridor had the second biggest crashes in the state and most crashes in district two. A lot of times, when people were turning, they were rear-ending people. Where that ramp came off of state route two, you would hit an intersection right away, which was just too close in proximity," said MCcolley.

Now, drivers will have a safer and smoother drive to the islands. The state spent $11 million installing two roundabouts to keep traffic moving. Drivers will not have to stop anywhere near the on-ramps, and the roundabouts will slow them down.

"We're trying to address getting traffic moving, but also doing it safely. So, we're not having these rear-end crashes. These roundabouts will reduce any serious injuries and potentially fatalities, but specifically serious injuries," said MCcolley.

In addition to the roundabouts, they are adding a third lane to include a turning lane.

"The third lane will move traffic better by allowing people to get off, get out of the drivable lane and make the turn safer while keeping traffic moving," said MCcolley.

The intersection opened just in time for the influx of tourists expected to come to Lake Erie islands.

Nicole Kochensparger is the President and CEO of the Port Clinton area Chamber of Commerce; she says construction impacted businesses, but they did their best to ensure the project was completed by Memorial weekend.

"That intersection was a nightmare," said Kochensparger

Kochensparger has been preparing for the 43rd annual Walleye Festival, also known as the kickoff of the summer season in Northeast Ohio. She says they expect over 20,000 people over the next five days, and tourists can expect a smoother ride into Port Clinton.

"I've used the roundabouts already myself, and it was smooth sailing. So, I think once the entirety of the construction project is complete, everybody can just breathe, breathe a sigh of relief there will be a turn lane going down the entire center section. You can turn right or you can turn left with ease, and there will be less accidents and congestion to deal with," said Kochensparger.