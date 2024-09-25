'The grill is part of the community'; Local grill master upset over theft of mobile grill caught on camera

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man known for cooking and serving award-winning barbecue in the Fairfax neighborhood thinks someone is trying to put him out of business.

On Sept. 19, Sam Spain's mobile grill and kitchen was stolen from the parking lot he's used for many years at the corner of E. 83rd St. and Cedar Ave., which he considers to be a sweet spot.

Sam Spain Sam Spain said he's been cooking all his life, but started Slammin' Sammy's B.B.Q. about a decade ago.

"People call me and say all the time, 'I knew you was cooking. We smelled it,'" Spain said.

It's where, for nearly a decade, Slammin' Sammy's B.B.Q. has tempted tastebuds with drivers and walkers stopping to pick up ribs and chicken cooked on Spain's big, red grill.

"I mean it's like a mobile kitchen," Spain said. "Flat top griddle, deep fryer, barbecue grill, French fry cutter, running water… mobile on a grill."

"Valuable?" I asked him.

"Very valuable," Spain responded.

The theft of the grill has been painful.

Charlie Rogers Sam Spain said he enjoys attending community festivals and events and providing good food.

"Someone's trying to put me out of business. That's what it means to me," Spain said."

It was taken around 9:30 p.m. Surveillance footage showed two SUVs pulling into the parking lot. One vehicle backed up to the grill, hitched it, and the vehicles drove away.

Security Camera Footage Spain said he's turned over surveillance footage of the theft to Cleveland Police.

Spain said he was in Columbus at the time, attending a gospel concert.

Spain said the situation has left him in disbelief and feeling angry, hurt and violated.

He hopes a reward and good police work will bring the grill back. He's been checking in at scrap yards, but nothing has turned up.

"The story is- the grill is part of the community," Spain said.

Willie Crenshaw said he's seen many relationships form through Spain's food over the years.

"He cares about the people," Crenshaw said. "People —they be lined up out here you know and it's a blessing. God put him out here. He's not inside the building. He's outside."

Spain said he enjoys attending festivals and other community events and most recently was at the Waterloo Arts Fest. He said many times, he donates food to causes and helps people who may be struggling.

"The Fairfax community, the Hough community…. as a Black man we take pride in this," Spain said.

Sharon Monroe owns The Rose of Sharon Barber Salon, located across the street from where the theft occurred.

"We really don't have problems here," Monroe said. "It's a very busy intersection. It is a great community here in the Fairfax community, you know, and it's just pretty sad."

She said that through the years, Spain's business and hers have complimented each other. She said the setback he's experiencing will be defeated, with him being able to bounce back better than ever.

"I'm a firm believer and my faith is strong in God," Monroe said.

Spain said he is ready to return to business soon even if his beloved red grill is never found. He said cooking means everything to him.

"It brings me joy like I said for the community," said Spain. "And the community's been overwhelming with support."

Anyone with a tip that can help police solve this case should contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.