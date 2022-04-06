The Home Depot hiring 670 positions throughout Cleveland for busy spring season

CLEVELAND — The Home Depot is hiring more than 670 part-time, full-time and flexible positions in various departments throughout Cleveland to help with the busy spring season.

Positions being hired for include customer service/sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates, according to a news release from the company.

The company is hiring immediately, and through an accelerated hiring process, applicants could receive an offer within one day of applying, the release states.

Jobseekers are encouraged to apply online at careers.homedepot.com.

