The inductees for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are...

The results are in.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees for 2025 were revealed on Sunday night during American Idol.

Here are this year's inductees:

  • Bad Company
  • Chubby Checker
  • Joe Cocker
  • Cyndi Lauper
  • Outkast
  • Soundgarden
  • The White Stripes

Musical Influence Award

  • Warren Zevon
  • Salt-N-Pepa

Musical Excellence Award

  • Thom Bell
  • Nicky Hopkins
  • Carol Kaye

Ahmet Ertegun Award

  • Lenny Waronker

There were a total of 14 nominees that were considered, including Mariah Carey, Phish and Oasis.

The induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in the fall.

