The inductees for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are...

The results are in.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees for 2025 were revealed on Sunday night during American Idol.

Here are this year's inductees:



Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Cyndi Lauper

Outkast

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

Musical Influence Award



Warren Zevon

Salt-N-Pepa

Musical Excellence Award



Thom Bell

Nicky Hopkins

Carol Kaye

Ahmet Ertegun Award



Lenny Waronker

There were a total of 14 nominees that were considered, including Mariah Carey, Phish and Oasis.

Here are your 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

The induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in the fall.