The inductees for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are...

The results are in.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees for 2025 were revealed on Sunday night during American Idol.
Here are this year's inductees:
- Bad Company
- Chubby Checker
- Joe Cocker
- Cyndi Lauper
- Outkast
- Soundgarden
- The White Stripes
Musical Influence Award
- Warren Zevon
- Salt-N-Pepa
Musical Excellence Award
- Thom Bell
- Nicky Hopkins
- Carol Kaye
Ahmet Ertegun Award
- Lenny Waronker
There were a total of 14 nominees that were considered, including Mariah Carey, Phish and Oasis.
Here are your 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
The induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in the fall.
