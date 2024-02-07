'The kids are important': Weekend Food Program facing challenges as it works to help Amherst school kids

AMHERST — The volunteer-led Weekend Food Program, part of Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Amherst, has been operating for five years.

“We just kind of have it down to where we automatically know what works best,” said organizer Melinda Jordan.

“It takes my husband and I an hour and a half to do this,” she said. "Takes a lot longer than that when we go shopping.”

Each week, more than 100 food bags are put together. It features two breakfasts, two lunches, and snacks. Jordan said it costs $400 a week to purchase the necessary items, which include cereal, oatmeal, peanut butter, jelly, ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese and SpaghettiOs, among other things. Jordan said items change from time to time.

“Everything needs to be a pop top so it's simple for the children to open themselves… microwavable,” Jordan said. “You know just things that are easy enough for them to take care of if there's not a parent at home.”

The times fill a void on Saturdays and Sundays when students are away from classes and school-provided meals.

“They have a little bit of a situation to where they just need a little bit extra help for whatever’s going on,” Jordan said.

Katie Krichbaum and Jill Maiorca are school social workers for Amherst Exempted Village Schools. They’ve seen the impact of the food program.

“We don't want it (food insecurity) to be something that they worry about,” Krichbaum said. “In the elementary school… kids aren't embarrassed by it or anything like that. They just look forward to it. And they open up their bags before they go home or on the bus and see what's in there."

The school social workers said the program started with about 25 students and has grown yearly.

“We have a lot of families that come in with struggles,” Maiorca said. “Maybe they're kind of going through a housing transition or kind of trying to get their legs back under them. To not be able to offer them that little bit of extra would be unfortunate.”

Maiorca said the COVID pandemic and rising food prices led to more families seeking help.

Jordan said the current economic climate has meant less cash and food donations, and the food program needs help.

She said there are enough items and money to cover the next six weeks.

“We don’t want to see it stop,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the church has always stepped in to offset costs, but that, too, is becoming more difficult.

She said she, her husband, and other community members are brainstorming ways to increase donations. They’ve vowed to never give up on children.

“The church has done an amazing job with providing these and it's something that we do need,” Krichbaum said.

Cash and nonperishable food donations can be dropped off at Good Shepherd Baptist Church at 1100 Cleveland Ave. in Amherst. The church's phone number is (440) 988-4506. For more information and ways to donate, visit their website or Facebook Page.