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The Legend of the 100th Trick-or-Treater

A Berea couple gave away more than candy this Halloween
100th Trick or Treater gets gift from local family
100th Trick or Treater Wins Big
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BEREA, Ohio. — Christmas came early on Halloween night for Peyton Brockman, 10, who received an item on her Christmas list from perfect strangers while trick-or-treating in Berea.

11 years ago, Kathy and Adam Zeleznik, of Berea, started their tradition of giving a special gift to the 100th trick-or-treater on their doorstep every year.

This year, they gave the LEGO set featuring Disney princess, Aurora and the dragon. Coincidentally, it landed in the hands of Peyton, a girl who told News 5 she seriously loves LEGOs and circled that exact set on the back of another LEGO build with Christmas in mind.

The Zeleznik's posted the footage of Peyton, walking up to their porch dressed as Wednesday Addams, unaware she'd be getting more than candy this Halloween.

The Zelezniks said they've given 5 pound bags of jelly beans, sheet cakes, even a live goldfish over the years.

They did not want to be just another house on the block.

Less than 24 hours later, Peyton's parents, Jennifer and Matt Brockman sent Kathy a photo of Peyton with her brand new set fully completed.

lego set completed.jpeg

"It just warmed my heart knowing that it was something she truly wanted for Christmas. Just, totally a God thing, I almost feel like, because for her to be the one that we chose and that was what she wanted, was actually really cool. So, it was really neat to bless her and have her be so excited and just such a sweet and kind girl," Kathy said.

The heartwarming interaction brought up similar feelings for Peyton's parents.

"We always try to stay local... I had never stopped at these people's house before, I didn't know them, and it was just so amazing and so heartfelt for what they did for our family, and I almost cried. You saw the video and I said I had goosebumps. I have goosebumps now talking about it," Matt said.

The Zelezniks said they hope their tradition inspires others to spread a little extra kindness next Halloween.

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