The Literacy Cooperative hosts fundraiser and adult spelling bee CLE Bee 8, spectator tickets available

CLEVELAND — Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Windows on the River, The Literacy Cooperative will host their annual spelling competition, CLE Bee 8, a fundraiser to support their mission to improve literacy across all ages in Cuyahoga County.

According to The Literacy Cooperative, it's not your ordinary spelling bee:

The competition is an ADULT (team) spelling bee. Teams are comprised of three people who work together to spell the words so no one person is under the spotlight. Answers are written and not given verbally (this is how it differs from the Scripps bee). Teams write their answers on a whiteboard and reveal them before the time is up. All teams will compete in a preliminary round against 5-6 other teams. The top team from each round moves to the finals. Teams will spell all the words in the preliminary round (around 10-15 words, think words like “hygge”). One team takes home the title of CLE Bee Champion!

Not only will our own sports anchor Jon Doss be one of the pronounces, but News 5 has a team this year and hopes to take home the title of CLE Bee Champion! Want to cheer us on and support a good cause? Find ticket info here.

Beyond the thrilling competition, the evening promises delectable food and refreshing drinks for a lighthearted and enjoyable experience.

