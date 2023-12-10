The majority of small business owners prepared for theft this holiday season

CLEVELAND — Year-round theft in stores has a significant impact on big and small businesses. This holiday season, the National Retail Federation is more focused on tracking retail crime than the year before.

Forbes Advisor ranks Ohio as the 19th most affected state by retail crime, things like shoplifting, smash-and-grand, and even organized re-sell operations.

According to a study done by Forbes Advisor, more than half of small business owners across the country expect theft this holiday season.

"I'm sure we're a bit more targeted probably, we don't have the security that a big box store might have. But we up our staff this time of year because it's just busier and it helps out that way," said Jenni Campbell, vintage dealer at Flower Child.

Festive trinkets and tinsel trees bring back the nostalgia of Grandma's house for shoppers at Flower Child.

"Christmas is our biggest time of year because a lot of people like the ceramic Christmas trees and the silver aluminum trees they want to come in for that sort of thing so Christmas is just huge for us," Campbell said.

Security cameras and more staff on the floor keep the shopping experience enjoyable for everyone.

"We're just people. We're not a huge corporation, there's 10 of us that contribute to the store, so we really notice when we're getting the sales. Whereas a big box store might not. It's just a drop in the bucket for them, but for us, it can change our whole year," Campbell said.

In Ohio City, City Goods Market is chock full of local shopping.

"88% of retailers reported that shoplifters are at least somewhat more aggressive and violent, so safety is definitely a top priority," said Alexandria Cremer with Forbes Advisor.

Funktini Land supplies goods from 38 local and Ohio makers. Thefts from a store like this impact the bottom line.

"I mean, not only are you stealing from a person that actually made that item, but you're stealing that item from our business too, and sure if there's theft it really impacts the businesses," said Beth Keenan, co-owner of Funktini Land.

Cashless shopping in the whole market and a neighborhood watch in Ohio City make cashiers feel safer. When you're out and about shopping, don't forget to check out the local stores in your neighborhood.

"People in Cleveland definitely support local. It's like helping your friend and your neighbor make a living," Keenan said.