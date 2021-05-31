The Noshery and Sunset Picnic Plaza opens at Huntington Beach

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — If you’re looking for a place to spend time this Memorial Day, the newly-expanded Noshery and new Sunset Picnic Plaza at Huntington Beach just might be the place.

The Noshery brings back the feel of the pagoda-style building that first served visitors at the beach. The new concession area features made-to-order food such as a soft pretzel, nosh salad and a crispy walleye sandwich as well as Honey Hut ice cream.

The Noshery also features cocktails and craft beer from several Ohio-based breweries.

Summer hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from non to 9 p.m. with special hours all Memorial Day Weekend from noon to 9 p.m.

If you want a place to capture stunning Lake Erie sunsets, the Sunset Picnic Plaza features a fire pit, picnic tables, arbor and Adirondack chairs. The 4,200-square-foot plaza provides a place to enjoy a meal or beverage.

Cleveland Metroparks. Huntington Renovations at Huntington Beach on May 25, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Later this summer, bench swings will be installed so visitors have additional options for lake viewing.

“We’re thrilled to complete the Huntington Reservation Enhancement Project and make one of our oldest park reservations more accessible and welcoming in time for Memorial Day weekend,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “The Noshery and Sunset Picnic Plaza pay homage to Huntington Reservation’s historic charm and offer new ways for guests to take in spectacular views of Lake Erie.”

