The number one chess player 10 and under in the US lives in Northeast Ohio

WESTLAKE, Ohio — In Westlake, there is a 10-year-old boy who is well-known in the chess world. Sharath Radhakrishnan started playing chess at just four years old.

As a fifth grader, he is the number one chess player 10 and under, recognized by the U.S. Chess Federation.

Not only that, but Radhakrishnan is also a National Master in chess, an accolade that is very challenging to achieve.

"I saw someone with a chess board, and I wanted it...I wanted to learn how to play," Radhakrishnan said.

When asked what he loves about the game, Sharath said, "Everything."

To prepare for tournaments, he focused on his strategy and technique by playing online at chess.com.

"I think of moves and moves that he'll play back," Radhakrishnan said.

Radhakrishnan is one of the youngest chess players to be awarded National Master status.

"My first tournament was when I was five, and I received National Master a month ago," said Radhakrishnan

Next, he is working toward the distinction of Candidate Master. Once he achieves that, there are only two more tiers until he is awarded the highest level in the world, "Grand Master."