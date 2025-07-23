The other invasive species you need to keep an eye on: Japanese beetles emerge in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — You've probably heard about the return of spotted lanternflies in Northeast Ohio, but experts are putting out a warning on another invasive species emerging in Northeast Ohio.

There is currently a spike in Japanese beetles.

They usually appear after the Fourth of July.

The flying insect can cause damage to a wide variety of plants, including many types of trees and shrubs.

They are known for chewing on leaves, leaving only the skeleton behind, which limits the plant's ability to capture sunlight and produce energy.

"The pest itself is actually pretty easy to identify. It's about the size of a pencil eraser. It's bright and metallic and they tend to come in pairs. Like, when you notice a plant that's infested with Japanese beetles, they tend to be all over," said Brad McBride, a district manager with Davey Expert Tree Company.

If you find bugs in your yard or garden, experts recommend contacting a tree expert about getting a pesticide treatment.

