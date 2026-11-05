The pull of pickleball brings hundreds to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Midwest's largest pickleball tournament swings into action Thursday in Cleveland for its fourth year.

‘Pickle in the Land’ returns to the Huntington Convention Center.

"Cleveland is on the rise when it comes to pickleball," said Blair Cockran, Pickle in the Land ambassador.

The four-day tournament features 452 players from 10 states and four countries, including as far away as Australia. Most of the registered players are from Ohio.

“You’re out here you’re playing, you're socializing, you’re getting a workout in - it's the community, it's just so great, like really, really great people, and this is a great place to be," said Cochran.



Competition includes multiple age and skill divisions. The oldest registered competitor is 82, and the youngest is 11.

"We have zebras on our paddles because we're so similar we have the same stripes," said friends Lyn Majkowski and Esther Daniels.

They told me they became fast friends over their shared love of the game and feel invigorated when competing.

"And being a female, an older female, and having especially having a dude on the other side, to be able to conquer that—I don’t even have to win the game, but if I can make you go, ‘Ah,’ my game says it all and that's the best," said Majkowski.

Daniels only started playing pickleball three years ago and said you're never too old to pick up the sport.

"No," she said with a smile. "The best years of pickleball are ahead of me!”

A $6,400 total purse is on the line.

Competition runs through Sunday, with events starting at 8 a.m. each day and finals scheduled around 2-3 p.m. hour.

New this year, kids ages 10 to 17 can compete with their parents on Sunday.



Each day of competition is free and open to the public to come watch the action at the convention center.



Pickle in the Land is presented by Akron Children’s and hosted by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Rock Entertainment Group.