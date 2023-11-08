Watch Now
The reason why results came in so slowly in Cuyahoga County

Posted at 7:47 AM, Nov 08, 2023
With all eyes on the election Tuesday night, voters might have noticed that results from Cuyahoga County were coming in slowly.

According to Cuyahoga County Board of Elections manager Mike West, the county was using a new system that was only used once before for the August special election. West said at times they were further ahead than the website was showing, but it was moving slowly due to double-checking the website.

One of the results of interest in Cleveland was the fate of Issue 38, the people's budgeting amendment that wound up failing.

You can view the most recent results from Cuyahoga County and Northeast Ohio here on the News 5 website.

