The reason why results came in so slowly in Cuyahoga County

With all eyes on the election Tuesday night, voters might have noticed that results from Cuyahoga County were coming in slowly.

According to Cuyahoga County Board of Elections manager Mike West, the county was using a new system that was only used once before for the August special election. West said at times they were further ahead than the website was showing, but it was moving slowly due to double-checking the website.

Just went down the Cuyahoga BOE and asked what is taking so long. They tell me they're past 50% counted but have a new system and procedure that is slowing results to the public site. There is a second check that has to happen before the website gets updated. — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 8, 2023

One of the results of interest in Cleveland was the fate of Issue 38, the people's budgeting amendment that wound up failing.

