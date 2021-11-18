The RTA and Tri-C start new program aimed at retaining employees in current job market

CLEVELAND —

The RTA and Cuyahoga Community College are teaming up to put RTA employees on the road to success.

The Tri-C RTA Job Hub Partnership is a new program. While many companies are looking for workers RTA said it is going the extra mile to recruit and retain workers.

“It’s really nice to know there is an avenue for promotion, you don’t have to stay in the same job,” said Kim Hill. She is currently a legal secretary who just completed the Workforce Success Program, she is now taking business classes at the college to increase her chances of getting a management job at the RTA.

Leon Williams worked his way up from part time bus driver to warehouse supervisor by taking advantage of the company’s benefits.

“I believe RTA wants to keep everyone here, they don’t want to lose people, they open up doors for multiple opportunities,” said Williams.

“I think working for an employer who is invested in your career, your development so that you have the capabilities, the skills and the confidence to perform your job is critical,” said Wendy Talley RTA Director of Learning, Training and Employee Development.

RTA and Tri-C have joined forces for the program which has already proven successful and could expand. “With the state of our economy right now and what employers are looking for we need to partner with employees to enable individuals to have an opportunity to take the next step in their career,” said Andrew Cox, Cuyahoga Community College Director, Access and Community Engagement.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.