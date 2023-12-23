The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign in final push to reach $550,000 goal

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has been operating for 132 years.

Bellringers help the church raise money to help neighbors through various programs.

This year, The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland set a goal to raise $550,000. Leaders said the money will be used “to run their year-round food pantry, rent and utility assistance, after-school programs, life skill development programs for adults and children, and many other programs designed to give hardworking families and individuals a hand up during difficult times.”

Saturday is the final day you’ll see bellringers across Northeast Ohio, with Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday this year. But, giving can still occur online through the virtual Red Kettle.

Commander Chakanaka Watch said the campaign is a blessing to all involved.

“The interaction is beautiful. It’s amazing. We’re showing God’s love,” Commander Watch said. “And people are showing us love. The donors, the sponsors, the people who are giving us money- you are the real Salvation Army. We just wear the uniform.”

He said any dollar amount is appreciated. So far, the campaign has reached about 50% of its goal.

“Never assume that somebody else is going to give to the Salvation Army, because they may be assuming the same thing about you. We need you to drop that dollar, five dollars, even the coins they amount to something,” Commander Watch said. “So, we really appreciate you. East Cleveland needs you. Cleveland needs you. The whole world needs you. One dollar can make a difference. Imagine a young person coming down stairs on Christmas day and they get to the Christmas tree (and) there’s no toy for them. But you can make a difference right here- right now. And not only that. Teach your children to give because there’s a blessing in giving.”