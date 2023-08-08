'The stench is sickening': trash at a Bedford Heights apartment complex piles up

Residents at an apartment complex in Bedford Heights are fed up and want answers as their garbage sat for more than a week before it was finally picked up.

The residents of Sherwood Village apartments in Bedford Heights watched in frustration as the garbage piled up at the complex for over a week.

Not only was the trash an eyesore, but the smell from the two overflowing dumpsters was far from pleasant.

"The stench is sickening, and then you are smelling it from multiple dumpsters, not just this one," said one resident.

Residents told News 5 they reached out to the leasing office multiple times but didn't get answers, all while the trash heap grew.

As residents expressed their disgust to News 5's Nadeen Abusada Monday afternoon, the garbage truck finally arrived to collect the trash.

Although happy to be rid of the garbage, residents still want answers to what caused the delay and hope that it never happens again.

