There are already more flu deaths this season in Cuyahoga County than last year

New data from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health reveals that 22 people have died of flu-related illness so far this season, nearly double the number of people who died during the entire 2023-2024 season.

Twelve people died last season, and 22 have died this season. As of Wednesday, 12 men, eight women and two children have died this season. The median age of those who died is 79.

The deaths were reported in the following cities:



Bedford Heights

Brooklyn

Cleveland

East Cleveland

Euclid

Garfield Heights

Maple Heights

Mayfield Heights

Middleburg Heights

Westlake

The adults ranged in age from 27 to 92 and the children were 8 and 12 years old. The CCBH said both children had co-morbidities that contributed to their deaths.

According to health officials, flu activity in the area is considered "high," and flu cases nationally have been the highest in 15 years.

This season, there have been 33 million flu-related illnesses across the country, 430,000 hospitalizations and 19,000 deaths.

This year's harsh flu season has federal health officials trying to understand if it sparked an increase in a rare but life-threatening brain complication in children:

Flu season brings serious concerns for children

