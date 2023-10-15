'There are anchors of hope': Race to End Veterans Suicide set for Nov. 11 in Elyria

The 2nd annual Lorain County Race to End Veterans Suicide 2.2. mile run and 22K run is Saturday, Nov. 11, at Ely Square Park in Elyria.

Participants and partake in the 22k Battle Buddy Relay, 22k Run or 2.2. Mile Run/Walk/Ruck. More information can be found here.

Lorain County Veterans Service Commission The Race to End Veterans Suicide is Nov. 11 at Ely Square Park in Elyria.

It’s being presented by the Lorain County Veterans Service Commission and the Lorain County Chamber of Commerce.

They state that on any given day, approximately 17 veterans commit suicide. The service commission said the run and race is designed to raise money and support to end the “horrible scourge afflicting our veterans, their families, and communities.”

The Lorain County Veterans Service Commission Executive Director Jacob Smith appeared on Good Morning Cleveland- Sunday along with Deputy Director Larry Amato. Smith is a U.S. Army veteran. Amato is a U.S. Navy veteran.

“We're focused just connecting veterans to all the benefits that they can receive and just enriching their daily lives,” Amato said. “The run that we're having on Veterans Day is just a way to connect, not only the veterans in our community but everyone in the community to raise awareness and to help prevent veterans’ suicide (and) help raise awareness with mental health issues that exist within our veteran's community.”

Smith said if a veteran or anyone needs immediate help, they can contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, by calling or texting 9-8-8.

The 988 Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. It operates 24/7 in the U.S.

Smith said a recent report on veteran suicide prevention from Veterans Affairs details more veterans getting the help they need. But he stressed the mission of educating veterans and connecting them to lifesaving resources remains a critical obligation.

“There are anchors of hope. But it's still a major issue that we as Americans need to need to help,” Smith said. “And that's really what we want to bring attention to with this race.”

Lorain County Veterans Service Commission All participants will receive a T-shirt and finisher medal.



The event will also feature live entertainment and food trucks. Upon completion of the race, there will be an awards ceremony to honor the overall winners and age group awards. All participants receive a T-shirt and finisher medal.

The Lorain County Veterans Service Commission is a county agency funded by Lorain County taxes. Smith said it works closely with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Human Services, Social Security Administration, and various other Federal, State, and local agencies to help veterans in a variety of areas.