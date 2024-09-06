'There was silence from city hall again': Calls for better communication in Euclid after deadly shooting

EUCLID — It’s been a week since chaos erupted outside Euclid High School when five teens were shot. One of them, 17-year-old Sincere Rowdy, died in the shooting that happened about an hour after the football game last Friday night.

That wasn’t the only place with issues after a game last Friday. Some local high schools are changing rules for fans at football games this season.

Lakewood City Schools announced new rules and procedures to enhance safety. For example, students can’t hang around walkways and aisles, and once you leave, you can’t get back in.

The new rules for Lakewood were pushed out ahead of Friday’s kickoff and one week after a deadly shooting in the city of Euclid.

Euclid teen charged with murder after shooting outside fire station.

Euclid’s police chief and mayor have not made themselves available to News 5 Investigators to talk about it.

Calls for better communication came during Euclid City Council’s Tuesday night meeting.

“It always seems when something happens in our city nothing is said about it until the next council meeting, so while there was a tragedy this weekend, there was silence from city hall again,” resident Natalie Pajak said.

The criticism was pointed at city leaders.

The same night, the police chief put outsiders on notice.

“Those that choose to come here and break the law and cause chaos and violence, I want them to be on notice,” Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said.

But police said in a news release the five teens who were shot were from Euclid. The 15-year-old suspected shooter is also from Euclid.

Euclid’s mayor praised first responders and assured safety is a priority.

"I know you’re getting calls, we're getting calls, what are you doing,” Mayor Kristen Holzheimer Gail said.

Last season, Euclid’s football team changed locations and found new opponents following safety concerns.

The mayor says they’re investing in cameras and utilizing special detail partnerships, but the city can’t solve it alone.

“This is a culture that we have to change, we have to find a way to change this culture of violence this culture of not being concerned about others, this culture of not taking responsibility for our actions,” Gail said.

In July, News 5 shared how Euclid is considering an ordinance to hold parents responsible. They could face a misdemeanor charge if their child commits a crime in the city.

A councilman says the concept will be discussed at a safety committee meeting later this month.

“It seems that our administration hasn’t kept up with the time so maybe as part of your plan on how to reach out to the community is to change the way that you’re communicating,” Pajak said.

Euclid doesn’t have a home game for another couple of weeks.

Brush High School also implemented new rules for home football games this season, including metal detectors at entrances and only allowing students from teams to play in the stadium. There was a fight outside the stadium after last week’s game.