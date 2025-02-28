There's a good reason to visit your favorite small business in Northeast Ohio on Friday

On February 28, across the nation, there is a movement to participate in what's being called an "economic blackout."

Consumers are encouraged not to spend money at all, and if they do need to go shopping or grab a bite to eat, they should do so at a small business.

The movement spawned from social media posts calling out frustration with corporate greed. In Northeast Ohio, there are plenty of places to shop local on February 28 and beyond. A favorite area for many folks in Medina County is the square.

Donna Whiteman lives right down the road and enjoys supporting her neighborhood businesses. Whiteman stopped for donuts for the office at Circles on the Square.

"The variety you can't get anywhere else, the flavors that they make and the donuts are warm, and that's what we always hope for," said Whiteman.

Owner Melissa Sandusky prepares donuts hot and fresh by the order. Sandusky is grateful for the influx of business over the last eight years.

"I know my customers, I know their names, I know their orders. We have regulars. You might not get that at a big box store," said Sandusky.

Just down the square at Riztech, manager Jacob Michalek works one on one with a customer.

"I could tell you everything about this machine. I could tell you what we could do to it to make it a little bit better to meet your specific needs," said Jacob Michalek, manager at Riztech.

Michalek is doubtful an economic blackout might incite change. "I doubt the powers that be will see anything. We are a very small business in a very small area."

Thinking outside the big box store bubble might remind you to try places like Riztech and Circles on the Square.

"I would hope that it would send a message to the people around here maybe to come here more often then go somewhere like Best Buy or Walmart."

"Any new business would help really," said Sandusky.

During March, more boycotts are planned to target specific retailers, such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart, for specific amounts of time.