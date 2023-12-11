These 2 local people have lost dozens of family members and friends to violence in Gaza

CLEVELAND — The World Health Organization said Gaza's healthcare system is collapsing, and residents are desperate for food, water and basic necessities. Israeli forces claim they've killed 7,000 Hamas fighters since the war began, but at a heavy cost, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. More than 18,000 Palestinians have died as well.

Though the war's thousands of miles away from Ohio, the consequences are a haunting reality that some Cleveland families face daily. They're devastated; both Palestinian and Jewish families in Cleveland are in mourning. Not only for direct family members and friends already lost but for the thousands of lives that continue to be impacted by the ongoing war.

The heart is often where the home is. For Chance Zurub, Cleveland is home, but his heart is in Gaza.

“My dad was born in Gaza, said Zurub. "If circumstances were a little bit different, what is happening, the Israeli bombardments could easily be my dad and me, rather than just my cousins."

Since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7, Zurub said he has lost nearly 30 family members in multiple bombings.

“One day we lost 11 people, another day we lost 6 people, another day we lost another 11 people,” Zurub added. “There’s really no words for that. We talk about losing one person and imagine how you feel. Imagine getting the news you’ve lost 10. Imagine hearing that kids died.”

Cleveland Jews are also in mourning. Caroline Koch moved back to Cleveland three years ago after living in Israel for 37 years. Koch said many of her friends have been killed and even kidnapped. Her niece was luckily able to escape.

“It's been very surrealistic,” said Koch. “We still don't know if everybody is alive or dead. Not all bodies have been found or hostages.”

Koch feels there's no end in sight yet. Her daughter’s friends are now being called to serve in the Israeli Reserves.

“We're also worried about the soldiers who have to be in the situation,” Koch said.

As the war has entered its second month, grief continues to show it knows no bounds, something both Zurub and Koch agree upon.

“I just really keeping in touch with all my friends and family. I guess the best thing is that I just, we just share together how we're feeling,” said Koch.

Zurub added, “We are all losing families and people and loved ones at very high rate. I don't think there’s any room to process things until everything ends.”