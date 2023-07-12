These 4 pups searching for homes have sad stories to share

The kennels at the Lake Humane Society are full of amazing dogs. Some have overcome extremely tough times and are ready for their forever homes.

4-year-old Spike came to the shelter shut down, showing signs of severe stress and discomfort after his family could no longer keep him. With lots of TLC from the staff, he's come a long way and would make a loyal companion.

Zeus was rescued after being abandoned and found trapped in a cellar. The 4-year-old dog was found in a small, dark space and had cracked teeth from attempting to escape. Since his time at the shelter, he has become a gentle giant, kind, loving and sincere.

Bo Bo is the longest canine resident at the shelter and has been waiting for his forever home since May. 4-year-old Bo Bo’s life was flipped upside down on a night he witnessed the unexpected passing of his owner. Even still, Bo Bo loves to snuggle and give kisses.

Snickers was tied up at a construction site and it is unknown how long he had been abandoned there. `Despite what she's been through, the 1-year-old pup is happy and has a lot of love to offer her new family.

In hopes of finding their forever homes, now through the end of the month, all adult dogs 1 year and older at the Lake Humane Society will have a reduced adoption fee of $60 plus a $20.75 dog license fee.

Anyone interested in learning more or submitting an application can visit their website here.

