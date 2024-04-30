These two Beachwood temples date back to the 1800s. They're about to merge.

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Making space for the past, present, and future — that's the task of presidents of the board for both The Temple-Tifereth Israel and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, both in Beachwood, which are merging to found a new congregation.

“We’ll be joining here as one congregation starting July 1,” said Michele Krantz, president of the board of directors for Fairmount Temple.

They are busy combining decades of memories, artifacts, and more from both temples.

One of the influences for the merger is heading off a challenge facing nearly all faiths — a decline in regular attendance. Two decades ago, about 42% of U.S. adults attended weekly services. Today, it’s about 30%, according to a Gallup survey.

“So, to be able to come together at this time when both temples are incredibly strong and be able to do things together that neither one of us could’ve been able to do alone,” said Beth Dery, president of the board of The Temple-Tifereth Israel.

Their new home will be at the Jack & Lilyan Mandel Building; a unification of two synagogues and about 2,000 families.

“One of the principles of Judaism, certainly Reform Judaism, is repair the world,” said Krantz. “That we’re not only about ourselves, but we’re about our broader community, and both temples have strong commitments to social justice.”

Both temples also have strong histories in Cleveland that run deeper than a home run to center field.

Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple is the oldest existing Jewish congregation in Cleveland. It was established in 1842, and erected the city’s first synagogue four years later at the site of what is now Progressive Field. There’s a memorial plaque on a planter outside the ball field.

Both congregations started there before a split over religious issues a few years later that led to the formation of Temple-Tifereth Israel.

Now comes a full circle moment as both congregations reunite and found a new synagogue together more than 170 years later.

“History has its eyes on us,” said Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk, senior rabbi Fairmount Temple. “This does not happen. Not very often anyways.”

Rabbi Nosanchuk will also be senior rabbi when the two congregations merge.

“The new synagogue is going to be called Congregation Mishkan Or,” he said.

It means a dwelling place of light.

Which he says is what they want to be in this world, especially during these turbulent times.

“Our Jewish community right now is very concerned about the situation that has erupted in Israel,” said Rabbi Nosanchuk. “And at the same time, we have made outreach and heard from folks who are trying to assist us with trying to bring aid and support to those who are in harm’s way in Palestine. The only way to make that happen is with a respectful faith umbrella.”

He says one of his best friends is an Imam in Virginia. The two have partnered for years on interfaith work between Muslims and Jews.

“We don’t precisely agree on everything eye-to-eye,” he said. “That’s what makes us friends! We can dialog and respect one another. But we’re trying to create a situation where everybody’s Rabbi has a best friend who’s an Imam and where it’s not terribly notable. We want to make that happen because it’s critical that people build that curiosity and understanding of one another. We’re gonna get nowhere unless we learn who our friends and neighbors are.”

The rabbi says he’s excited about the opportunities the temple unification brings, especially empowering the leaders of tomorrow.

“I want our young people to take over the joint,” he smiled. “And to do so with them, in partnership because that’s a great model!”

Making space for the past, present, and future, and sharing a Passover message, he says, of the hope and possibilities in change.

“That tomorrow can be different than today,” he said. “That our faith and our belief, not just in ourselves but in one another, and our capacity to grow, can change the world around us.”

Krantz says Fairmount Temple, less than two miles away on Fairmount Boulevard, will be put up for sale in the next couple of months.

In 2023, firefighters battled a fire on the roof of the temple, which had to be evacuated. No one was injured.

