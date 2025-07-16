'They still need love': City of Akron working to end youth violence

AKRON — They say it takes a village, and a village of civic leaders and politicians is working to end the violence in Akron.

Since 2018, the mission of The Fallen Fathers Foundation has been to provide kids in Akron with a safe place to learn and grow.

“The Fallen Fathers Foundation was designed to provide positive outlets and affordable resources to disadvantaged families in the community. We do after-school tutoring, mentoring, but we've ventured off into behavioral health,” said CEO Tim Anderson.

Anderson has been actively working to stop the increase in violence among kids in Akron.

“No one's really meeting them where they are. I think a lot of people fear the kids, they fear them and lose sight that they are still children and young adults, forgetting they still need guidance, and they still need love,” said Anderson.

Like Fallen Fathers, other organizations have been advocating for the end of youth violence in the community. News 5 reported Monday that the organization, 100 Black Men of Akron, gathered to call for urgent action after five people were shot and several others, including kids, were hit by vehicles during a large gathering in the middle of the night the week before.

The organization said, among other things, it will expand its leadership and mentorship program and update its curriculum to include things like conflict resolution and emotional intelligence.

"Wednesday, Akron leaders said what they're doing to fight the violence.

The city is funding 49 local youth-serving organizations in the first round of these sports and wellness grants as a violence prevention strategy,” said Akron Mayor Shammas Malik.

The $100,000 grant will be split among the 49 organizations, and the funds will be used to offset the costs of programs and fees, mental health services, and training and certifications.

“Each and every organization present here with us today is doing hard work creating opportunities for young people, and this is the work that our whole city government is behind,” said Malik.

The Lady First Foundation received $5,000.

“We use education and athletics to teach life skills to young ladies, and basketball primarily has been our athletic tool that we use,” said founder Kenny JoJo Smith.

The organization plans to use the extra funds to pay their volunteers, hoping to attract more mentors for the young girls who are looking for guidance.

“I just recently graduated college from the University of Mount Union, and Ladies First has taught me many life skills to utilize when interacting with other people. So, now I am a graduate assistant at Valparaiso and on the coaching staff. I am getting my master’s for free, and Ladies First has taught that using my communication skills, networking skills gets my name out there so I can be the best person that I can be,” said Member, Dariyah Adams.

Anderson hopes the funding will encourage organizations to work together.

“We need to collaborate with other organizations that are doing things already, already have their boots on the ground. And use that funding to enhance what's already going on out here,” said Anderson.