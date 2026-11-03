They tried to steal an ATM machine in Stow. Then the gas station clerk opened fire

One man was arrested early Monday morning and at least three others are wanted after an ATM heist went awry at a Stow gas station when the store clerk opened fire on the would-be robbers, according to Stow police.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 3:30 a.m. at the Circle K station at 750 Steels Corners Road.

Multiple suspects arrived at the station in two stolen minivans, and they rammed into the front of the station in one van, destroying the glass entryway and dislodging the ATM, according to police.

The suspects began to approach the store on foot until the clerk fired seven shots at them, causing them to flee, according to police.

courtesy photo

One suspect who fled on foot, Peirion D. Jackson, was arrested by Stow officers near the intersection of Steel Corners Road and Wyoga Lake Boulevard in the city of Cuyahoga Falls.

At least three other suspects escaped in the second stolen minivan, which police described as a brown 1997 Chrysler Town & Country. The vehicle was last seen heading west on Steels Corners Road toward state Route 8. It's missing its rear window glass and was covered in plastic with Ohio plate GSR7033.

courtesy photo The suspects' stolen van in the attempted robbery in Stow.

The white minivan used to smash into the store was left abandoned.

Rounds fired by the clerk struck a gas pump, a suspect vehicle and a post for the canopy over the pumps, according to police. Police said they don't know if a suspect was struck.

Jackson was arrested and booked into the Stow City Jail. He was arraigned in Stow Municipal Court, and his bond was set at $100,000, according to police. He was then transferred to Summit County Jail.