'They're sleeping on lawn furniture or the floor.' Lakewood's Free Beds for Seniors Program brings comfort

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Sleeping in a warm bed is something so many of us do not even think about or second guess.

But countless senior citizens across the area cannot afford that luxury.

Due to surging costs and fixed incomes—they forgo buying a new mattress or bed.

A Lakewood community non-profit is working to support seniors in need and change that.

They're doing so by giving out free beds to income-eligible residents in Lakewood.

Non-profit LakewoodAlive spearheaded the "Free Beds for Seniors" program.

Officials say that while it's not an epidemic, it's a real problem.

They say some situations have become so tough that seniors living alone are sleeping on the floor or even patio furniture.

They're now working with multiple agencies, including the Lakewood Fire Department, to keep the momentum going.

At 82 years "young"—Ginger Collins is a self-proclaimed spitfire and VERY independent.

But from time to time—the Lakewood resident says she could use an extra hand.

"I'll accept help when I feel like I need it," Collins said.

"When people reach out for other things—we try to assess all their needs," Matt Clark, LakewoodAlive Housing Outreach and Toolbox Coordinator, said.

"There's so much we can do, and people aren't aware that we're out here doing it," paramedic Oliver Harper said.

As Lakewood's Neighborhood Paramedic, Harper got the initial call to install a shower chair in Collins' Lakewood apartment.

Once inside, he noticed she desperately needed a new bed and mattress.

"Just by getting in the door, seeing there was one need, the whole gamut of social needs we can help fix becomes very apparent," Harper said.

Through an ongoing partnership with LakewoodAlive—Harper and Clark set up a brand-new bed for Collins.

They covered the cost and transport.

"It's nice to kind of shed light on it, and let them know that the help's there, and we're right down the road," Harper said.

The community agency recently received a grant from the Lakewood/Rocky River Rotary Club to give out more new beds.

The beds are 100% free of charge to income-eligible Lakewood seniors.

Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive, says the need is real.

Over the last seven years—he says there has been a surge of seniors seeking support for various services, jumping from roughly 40 to 80%.

The need for a bed is climbing that list.

"We realize that these seniors are sleeping on lawn furniture. On air mattresses that sometimes tend to deflate, maybe even on the floor. They don't have the resources to purchase a bed and the basic things that come with it," Andrews said.

"It's really eye opening, but it's also really gratifying to help," Clark said.

While Collins says it's not always easy to ask for help—she's eternally grateful.

"It's awesome that there still are people like you guys out here in the world," Collins said.

Harper says establishing a friendship—and finding comfort each day should never feel like a luxury.

"There's a little piece of the pie that can go to like everybody," Harper said.

This is the second year of the "Free Beds for Seniors" program.

LakewoodAlive confirms they've given out 15 beds during year one.

Thanks to the $3,500 grant, they aim to help even more seniors.

To qualify, you must be a senior living in Lakewood.

It is income-based.

To find out more information and request a bed, call LakewoodAlive at 216-521-0655, Extension 2 or click here.

In addition, LakewoodAlive and Harper offer several community support services like smoke detector set-up for seniors, furnace and hot water help and other volunteer initiatives.