Third annual Vet Fest set for Saturday in North Ridgeville

The third annual Northeast Ohio Vet Fest takes place on Saturday, Aug. 31. The event, which aims to honor the men and women who sacrificed for our country, begins at 2:00 p.m. at Victory Sports Park in North Ridgeville.

Organizers said there will be food vendors, drinks, and live entertainment, including eight bands scheduled to play throughout the day.

Organizers also said Vet Fest is a family-friendly event with plenty of activities for children. And there will be vendors offering services for veterans.

One of the main goals of Vet Fest is to bring awareness to the mental health care needs of veterans and help fight the veteran suicide rate. Money raised at Vet Fest will go right back to veterans.

Organizer Tom Petrus told News 5, “It’s going to be a good time… it’s going to be an emotional roller coaster.”

Tickets for Vet Fest are available here.