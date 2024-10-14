"This is a proud day for the city of Lorain": Lorain park rededicated after hard work, fundraising efforts

A Lorain County park was rededicated on Sunday afternoon with the help of several organizations that took part in its revitalization.
"This is a proud day for the city of Lorain," said Commander of Lorain Amvets Post 47 Mike Kachure.
Volunteers worked to raise about $150,000 for Pulaski Park.
Organizers say the mission and vision for the park's revitalization started four years ago.
"This quickly morphed into a veterans project, city project, neighborhood and faith-based project," Kachure said.
The original park was dedicated in 1938. At the time, the park was named for Casimir Pulaski, a Revolutionary War hero known for helping George Washington's troops in key battles.
