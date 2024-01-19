'This is neighbors helping neighbors': LakewoodAlive shoveling program helping seniors

LAKEWOOD — Winter storms that bring a lot of snow can quickly cause problems for drivers and homeowners.

LakewoodAlive, a nonprofit, said it runs several programs to support homeowners and sustain its vibrant community.

The organization’s snow shoveling program has about 150 clients.

“This is neighbors helping neighbors,” said Matt Clark, the nonprofit’s housing outreach coordinator. “We have great volunteers who jump at the moment I ask them to.”

Clark said there are about 40 volunteers who mobilize within 24 hours after a snow event of three inches or more.

“If there’s a dire need and somebody calls me I’ll go and take care of something,” Clark said.

Clients include seniors and those with disabilities.

Clark said, "Our clientele is mainly over 60, female head of households… just people with low incomes that don’t really have a lot of families around to help them.”

Mary Ann Jamieson relies on the free service.

“I don’t mind the cold,” Jamieson said. “I was fine with that cold, but I don’t like the snow. I have a bad back, and I haven’t been able to shovel for years and year and years."

LakewoodAlive said their snow shoveling program gives people peace of mind and the ability to stay in their homes as they get older.

Jamieson, who proudly said she's in her 70s, has lived in her family’s home since the 1950s when she was a little girl.

“Before this came along I was depending on trying to find a neighbor boy who was dependable,” Jamieson said. “And so sometimes I'd be stuck in my house for a couple of days."

Clark said there’s a waiting list for its snow shoveling program, and more volunteers are needed.

Those interested in learning more can contact LakewoodAlive online or by calling 216-521-0655.