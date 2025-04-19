'This should be known:' Canton Community remembers 1-year anniversary death of Frank Tyson

CANTON, Ohio — It’s been one year since Frank Tyson died after being arrested by two Canton Police officers.

Since then, the community, with support from his family and friends, has organized protests to demand justice, which continued Friday during a candlelight vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of his death.

“This should be known. Like this is sad. This is tragic. This is sad. No person should never go through this,” said Laniya Brown-Tyson, Frank Tyson’s niece.

During the event, the crowd made their presence known by lining up their cars outside the veterans hall, where family and friends of Frank Tyson said he was last seen alive.

They even tied balloons to a pole.

But before then, they met at Canton’s Crenshaw Park to release balloons, in addition to having speakers and community organizers like Willimena Jackson, who talked and honored Tyson’s name.

“It’s just about healing. It’s about remembering who Frank was and what happened to Frank and keeping his name alive,” said Jackson.

While Frank Tyson’s older brother, Darren Tyson, said he and his family are focused on healing, they admit it has been difficult and remain hopeful now that two officers have been charged with reckless homicide for Tyson’s death, despite pleading not guilty last November.

“Somehow, it’s all going to come to life. What really happened to my brother. It’s in that whole tape. It’s in the tape,” said Darren Tyson. “There’s two men out there that had their hands on my brother’s death and they’re walking free.”

The escalation between Tyson and the two officers began the night of April 18, 2024, as Canton Police body camera video showed the officers finding a wrecked car and damaged power pole before crossing paths with Tyson inside a veterans hall.

The video then shows officers going hands-on when Tyson knocked over a chair, leading to a struggle between police and Tyson, which led to an officer placing a knee on Tyson’s back.

In the video, Tyson repeatedly told officers he could not breathe before he died.

Seven minutes from when Tyson was handcuffed, the officers realized something was wrong. They started doing chest compressions and administering naloxone, but it was too late.

Moniquec Conner said that's why she’s fighting for justice.

“We’re not falling for this anymore. We’re not going to keep putting up with all the murders and all the deaths and everything that’s going on, especially again from the hands of our protectors,” said National Action Network President, Moniquec Conner.

A court hearing in Tyson’s case has been scheduled for next Friday.